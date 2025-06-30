Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether GMS Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating GMS (Nasdaq: GMS ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Home Depot.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the tender offer transaction, shareholders of GMS will receive $110 per share, reflecting a total equity value of approximately $4.3 billion and implying a total enterprise value (including net debt) of approximately $5.5 billion.

GMS insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for GMS by imposing a significant penalty if GMS accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the GMS board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights.

