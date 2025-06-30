Alaska Airlines Announces Two New Vice Presidents In Key Workforce Roles



Joe Wonderly, who has been elected vice president of labor relations; Allen Thieman, who will be promoted to vice president of inflight.

Joe Wonderly – Vice President of Labor Relations

As Alaska Airlines' vice president of labor relations, Wonderly will lead the company's labor strategy and engagement across all represented workgroups. 85% of Alaska's employees are represented by five labor unions.

As Alaska Airlines combines with Hawaiian Airlines, Wonderly will play a key role in ensuring that the company's approach to labor relations remains thoughtful, transparent, and grounded in shared values. Wonderly will help oversee the joint collective bargaining process as the unions for both airlines negotiate new, shared contracts.

This appointment underscores Alaska's commitment to investing in people and partnerships as it grows into a global carrier. Alaska's labor relations team prioritizes conducting fair negotiations, timely implementation of collectively bargained agreements, and building trust through authentic communication and respectful collaboration.

"Joe's thoughtful approach to labor relations aligns with Alaska's longstanding philosophy: that strong, respectful relationships with labor partners are essential to delivering a safe, caring, and reliable experience for both our people and our guests," said Chief Operating Officer Constance von Muehlen.

Wonderly brings more than a decade of experience in labor and employment law, including four years at Alaska Airlines. From 2019 to 2023, he served as Senior Corporate Counsel supporting both Alaska and Horizon Air on labor and employment matters. Most recently, he was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw in Seattle, where he advised clients on collective bargaining and labor strategy. Wonderly holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. in History from Seattle University.

Allen Thieman – Vice President of Inflight

As Alaska Airlines' vice president of inflight and once we reach a single operating certificate (SOC), Thieman will lead strategy and operations for our combined Inflight team and Flight Attendants for Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. Thieman will oversee a team of nearly 10,000 flight attendants – the airline's largest workgroup – ensuring the safety, care and service guests have come to know from Alaska and Hawaiian remains industry-leading. Thieman will succeed Matt Prainito who is taking a leadership role supporting the integration of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

With 20 years of airline experience, Thieman previously served as the Managing Director of Inflight Crew Scheduling and Operations in California and most recently has been leading the Hawaiian Airlines Crew Scheduling team in Honolulu.

"Allen is a career long inflight professional and has been instrumental in our on-going integration with Hawaiian Airlines," said Chief Operating Officer Constance von Muehlen. "He consistently embodies the mindset of 'See it. Own it. Change it.' and is a trusted leader among his peers and the teams he supports. We're excited for Allen to continue his leadership as we transform into a global carrier."

Thieman received a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Science in Management from the University of Central Florida. Prior to joining Alaska, Allen held leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including director of inflight services and director of inflight planning & administration – eventually becoming the vice president of flight crew planning and administration at another carrier. There he worked closely with the flight attendant union to successfully implement the airline's first collective bargaining agreement. Allen started his career as a gate agent and subsequently spent six years as a flight attendant prior to his time in leadership.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines