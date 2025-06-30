ERIC CHURCH TO LIVESTREAM TRILOGY OF COMPLETELY UNIQUE RED ROCKS SHOWS EXCLUSIVELY ON NUGS, A PREMIUM PAY-PER-VIEW EXPERIENCE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) July 14: Eric Church vs. The Machine – a full-scale production featuring his band joined by a dynamic ensemble of strings, horns and choir combining to deliver an epic, must-see set.

July 15: Eric Church vs. The ECB – a raw, high-energy set with his original band, including longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten.

July 16: Eric Church vs. The Guitar – a stripped-down, intimate evening with Church delivering an acoustic performance like only he can.

With the in-demand shows having sold out almost immediately, fans everywhere will now be able to experience Church's unpredictable, unforgettable artistry as it unfolds with all three nights streaming live exclusively at nugs/ericchurch as pay-per-view (PPV) events.

Available in both HD and 4K, the pay-per-view events can be purchased starting today, June 30 via the nugs mobile app on iOS and Android or online via nugs . While mobile and desktop are the points of purchase, the shows can also be streamed on the big screen via the nugs app on Roku or AppleTV.

Pricing is set at $24.99 per show in HD or $59.99 for the full three-night HD bundle. For those seeking the highest resolution experience, 4K streams are available for $29.99 per show or $74.99 for the 4K bundle. Members of the Church Choir will receive information directly on how to access a $10 discount on either bundle. Fans that are new to nugs can also select the "Buy & Subscribe" option to receive 50% off any single night PPV – and unlock the full nugs catalog of exclusive livestreams, official concert audio and more.

Church's history at Red Rocks is one of legend. He made his debut in August 2007 and his August 2016 performance at the venue was captured for a PBS special , highlighted by his hauntingly beautiful cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." A roughly once-a-decade experience, this return to Red Rocks marks his first performance at the venue since that show.

The return follows the recent release of Evangeline vs. The Machine , which embodies the 10-time GRAMMY nominee's uncompromising vision and genre-defying songwriting. The album is anchored by lead single "Hands of Time " which debuted as the most-added song at Country radio and earned Church a new personal record for first-week impact with 135 stations.

Church will also bring this next chapter of his critically acclaimed live show to fans in arenas coast to coast with his Free the Machine Tour kicking off a run of 22 arena dates on Sept. 12. Tickets to all shows on sale now.

For more information, visit EricChurch and follow on Facebook and Twitter/X @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic To purchase the pay-per-view, visitnugs/ericchurch and follow nugs on socials at @nugsnet.

Evangeline vs. The Machine Track List

Full Credits Available HERE ; Songwriters in Parentheses

Hands Of Time (Eric Church, Scooter Carusoe)Bleed On Paper (Tucker Beathard, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell)Johnny (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Brett Warren)Storm In Their Blood (Eric Church)Darkest Hour (Eric Church)Evangeline (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean)Rocket's White Lincoln (Eric Church)Clap Hands (Tom Waits)

Free the Machine Tour

Sept. 12 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || PPG Paints Arena || Elle King

Sept. 13 || Columbus, Ohio || Nationwide Arena || Elle King

Sept. 18 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Wells Fargo Center || Elle King

Sept. 19 || Boston, Mass. || TD Garden || Elle King

Sept. 20 || Brooklyn, N.Y. || Barclays Center || Elle King

Sept. 25 || Green Bay, Wisc. || Resch Center || Marcus King Band

Sept. 26 || Milwaukee, Wisc. || Fiserv Forum || Marcus King Band

Sept. 27 || Des Moines, Iowa || Wells Fargo Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 2 || Detroit, Mich. || Little Caesars Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 3 || Lexington, Ky. || Rupp Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 9 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Gainbridge Fieldhouse || Marcus King Band

Oct. 10 || Grand Rapids, Mich. || Van Andel Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 11 || Cleveland, Ohio || Rocket Arena || Marcus King Band

Oct. 23 || Salt Lake City, Utah || Delta Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 24 || Boise, Idaho || ExtraMile Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Oct. 25 || Spokane, Wash. || Spokane Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 6 || Vancouver, B.C. || Rogers Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 7 || Portland, Ore. || Moda Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 8 || Seattle, Wash. || Climate Pledge Arena || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 13 || Sacramento, Calif. || Golden 1 Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 14 || Fresno, Calif. || SaveMart Center || Charles Wesley Godwin

Nov. 15 || Inglewood, Calif. || Intuit Dome || Charles Wesley Godwin

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including 2020's Entertainer of the Year), TIME100 Philanthropy 2025 honoree and 10-time GRAMMY nominee – including three nods for Best Country Album – Eric Church has built a passionate fan base through his critically acclaimed catalog of music. Church's October 2024 release, "Darkest Hour," saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. The song is featured alongside current single "Hands Of Time" on his latest album, Evangeline vs. The Machine , marking his first new music since 2021's Heart & Soul triple album ("Stick That In Your Country Song," "Hell Of A View"). That project followed prior releases including RIAA Gold-certified Desperate Man ("Some Of It," "Desperate Man"), Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me"), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," "Talladega") and 4x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand"), as well as 32 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, has his own SiriusXM music channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," his own liquor offering, Whiskey JYPSI, and recently celebrated the first anniversary Chief's, his six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway.

About nugs

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere. Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose and Sturgill Simpson, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

