CHILDREN's FUNDING PROJECT: OREGON ELECTED OFFICIALS THREATEN TO OVERTURN WILL OF VOTERS, ROB CHILDREN OF OPPORTUNITY
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2025 session of the Oregon State Legislature comes to a close, Children's Funding Project is relieved that recent attempts to undermine the will of Multnomah County voters-and kill Multnomah County's Preschool for All program-failed. But we remain deeply concerned about the deceptive and antidemocratic efforts to do so.
Preschool for All was established in November 2020, when voters decided, by a margin of 64% to 36%, to establish and fund a universal pre-K program using a tax increase on high-income earners. Once fully phased in, the program will provide high-quality early education and child care to 11,000 children annually.
In a late-night action during the final week of the legislative session, state senators proposed an amendment (SB 106) to force Multnomah County to shutter Preschool for All and eliminate its funding mechanism, depriving thousands of families access to affordable early care and education over the next decade. Only after receiving over 50,000 letters from supporters of Preschool for All and allowing county commissioners to testify and correct misinformation did Oregon state legislators scrap the amendment.
While the immediate threat to Preschool for All has been neutralized, the fight is far from over. We were particularly disappointed to see Gov. Tina Kotek's statement on Thursday where she continued to distort the facts and spread disingenuous criticism about Preschool for All. Her talking points are similar to those we see used to support policies that benefit the wealthy at the expense of services that support children and families.
"This isn't just a policy debate. These actions are a threat and a dangerous precedent to democracy, and the collateral damage in these reckless actions are children and families," said Elizabeth Gaines, CEO of Children's Funding Project.
Disturbingly, the actions of these Oregon elected officials are merely the latest attempt of elected officials to override a clear mandate set by voters-a larger trend Children's Funding Project has observed across the country. In Platte County, MO, voters are suing the county commission for refusing to implement the 1⁄4 cent sales tax for children's mental and behavioral health that a majority of voters supported at the ballot this past November. While the politics of Platte County (which is solely governed by Republican elected officials) differ from the political makeup of the Oregon state legislature, both cases demonstrate a blatant disregard for both the legal rights, will, and needs of county residents.
The participation of Oregon elected officials in this trend sets a dangerous precedent for democracy. When voter-approved programs can be dismantled behind closed doors, it sets the stage for increasingly sinister violations of public trust.
At Children's Funding Project we are dedicated to supporting efforts to fund critical child- and youth-serving programs, fiercely defending and protecting the will of voters, and preserving the precious process of direct democracy. Join us in telling Gov. Kotek and Oregon state legislators to keep their hands off Preschool for All and follow along at .
