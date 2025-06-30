The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kristina Gray, MBA As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kistina Gray,MBA/HCM, PhD(c), is a highly accomplished healthcare executive with over two decades of experience leading transformation in the community hospital sector. Since assuming the role of Vice President at a Community Access Hospital in November 2022, Ms. Gray has brought visionary leadership to clinical operations, graduate medical education (GME), and strategic development.

Currently completing a PhD in Leadership from Louisiana Baptist University-set to be conferred in May 2026-Ms. Gray has long demonstrated a passion for elevating healthcare systems through operational excellence and academic innovation. She is actively involved in reviewing clinical trials and serving as a critical support resource to the GME director. Among her most significant accomplishments is the launch of multiple new innovative clinical research programs, marking a major milestone in the hospital's academic and clinical evolution.

Throughout her 21-year career, Ms. Gray has successfully led the turnaround of numerous healthcare organizations-12 with guaranteed performance improvement and others generating measurable revenue growth and service expansion. Her capacity for creating sustainable frameworks has benefited companies ranging from startups to systems with over 3,000 employees.

Ms. Gray is a respected leader within several professional organizations. She serves as Chairman of the Louisiana Mentorship Committee for the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), a board member of PWHC, and is affiliated with MGMA, the National Association of Medical Staff Services, and the International Society of Female Professionals.

Her community and civic efforts have also garnered recognition. In 2024, she was honored with the prestigious Athena Award by the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce for her professional achievements and dedication to mentoring women in leadership.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Gray takes the most pride in her family. She is a proud mother of 3 biological children and has fostered ovr 20 bonus children-each of whom has gone on to pursue careers in the medical, military or IT fields. Her personal mission is rooted in perseverance and serving as a living example of what can be achieved through hard work and resilience.

When not advancing healthcare strategy, Ms. Gray enjoys painting and is deeply involved in animal rescue initiatives.

Looking ahead, she remains committed to shaping the future of community healthcare by developing academic pathways, supporting the next generation of medical professionals, and ensuring that underserved populations receive the quality care they deserve.

