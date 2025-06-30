The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Brenya Twumasi, MA, JD As A Pinnacle Professional Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Brenya Twumasi, MA, JD, is a nationally recognized educator, legal expert, and public speaker with a multidisciplinary career spanning criminal justice, human rights, mental health, and artificial intelligence. She has earned decades of experience in her professional fields and in academia and advocacy. She has earned distinction as a faculty champion in remote instruction, designing curriculum and delivering global briefings on international law, human trafficking, and terrorism.

A graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a degree in political science and systems theory, Dr. Twumasi went on to earn a Master's with honors from St. Mary's University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland with a focus on corporate and international law, criminal law and law of the seas. Her work has included consulting for the World Bank, serving as a legal advisor, and leading government initiatives on child abuse and neglect.

Dr. Twumasi's commitment to social justice is evident through her leadership in community justice programs, shelter management for migrant youth, and entrepreneurship. Her advocacy for "muted voices" continues to shape her role as a lifelong educator and mentor.

Among her many accolades, she has received the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, multiple faculty honors from the University of Phoenix, and a Sheriff's Award for Excellence. She is also a proud member of the National Association of Women in Business.

Outside of her professional roles, Dr. Twumasi is a triathlete, martial arts champion, and founding member of the Dance Divas hip-hop group. She finds joy in family, gardening, animal care, and veteran-centered self-care initiatives.

Looking ahead, Dr. Twumasi plans to continue her professional leadership, expand her advocacy work, and remain a voice for justice and empowerment through education. When asked what her biggest accomplishment is, she responds my wonderful children, whom she refers to as, Diamond Wing 1 and Diamond Wing 2, as they are the wind behind her being. Her secure circle of 12 are people who fully amaze her and allow her to be her authentic self.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle