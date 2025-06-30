Introducing The Annual Ben Oberto Memorial Scholarship: Honoring A Larger-Than-Life Champion Of Piedmont Wines

Somm, the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, and Colangelo & Partners join together to honor Ben Oberto's legacy through a scholarship that fosters lasting ties between Langhe and the U.S. wine community

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somm in concert with the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani and Colangelo & Partners , is proud to announce the launch of the annual Ben Oberto Memorial Scholarship – an immersive educational opportunity for U.S.- based wine professionals that pays tribute to the life and legacy of Ben Oberto.

Widely recognized throughout the American wine trade as "The Barolo Guy," Ben Oberto was a passionate and deeply knowledgeable advocate for the wines of Barolo and Barbaresco. He was an enduring presence at industry tastings, a mentor to many, and a relentless champion of Piedmont's terroir and tradition. His unexpected passing in November 2024 left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him-but also ignited a shared commitment to carry forward his enthusiasm, humility, and generosity of spirit. This scholarship honors Ben's values-warmly welcoming others to experience the wines, sharing his knowledge without pretense, and inspiring a deep, personal connection to the wines, winemakers, and land he cherished.

To those who knew him in the Langhe, Ben was more than a visitor-he was family. "Ben, aka baroloface, was one of the most passionate, knowledgeable and humble Barolo ambassadors we have ever met in the wine industry," shared Martina and Simone Fiorino of Bruna Grimaldi in Grinzane Cavour. "Barolo was home to him. His love for Nebbiolo was incredible-he had visited and tasted at most of the wineries here and was always eager for updates on the season and upcoming vintages so he could spread the word. Spending time with him was inspirational for us as we began to grow our brand internationally. He was a friend, a mentor, and a great soul."

Giacomo Conterno of Poderi Aldo Conterno echoed the sentiment: "Ben Oberto was a person who loved life, and it showed in his contagious passion for wine. His empathy and professionalism made him a perfect ambassador of Barolo, and a trusted point of reference for wine lovers. It was a privilege to have known him, and we are grateful for everything he did during his, unfortunately, short but intense life."

The scholarship, fully supported by the Consorzio, will offer one U.S. wine professional the chance to travel to the Langhe region in January for an all-expenses-paid, immersive experience in Piedmont, including participation in Grandi Langhe , the region's flagship trade tasting in Torino, and enrollment in the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy Langhe Wine School .

The program will connect the recipient directly with the region's leading producers, educators, and landscapes that inspired Ben throughout his career.

"Ben believed deeply that the best way to understand Barolo and Barbaresco was to walk the vineyards and meet the people behind the wines," said Jeremy Hart. "Through this scholarship, we aim to keep that vision alive-and to help the next generation of professionals forge the same kind of connection to Langhe that Ben had."

Held annually, Grandi Langhe draws over 500 producers and 5,000 attendees from across the globe. "The event represents not only a showcase of our denominations," said Sergio Germano, President of the Consorzio, "but also a platform for education and relationship-building. We are proud to support this scholarship and continue investing in meaningful engagement with the U.S. market."

The recipient will also participate in a full course of study through the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy Langhe Wine School , which features classroom sessions, guided tastings, geological seminars, and vineyard visits, providing a rare blend of academic structure and cultural immersion.

"This initiative reflects everything Ben Oberto stood for," added Gino Colangelo, president of Colangelo & Partners. "Today, Langhe wines continue to see growing interest across the U.S., and it's essential that we provide professionals with the tools and access to deepen their understanding. Educating and empowering the trade community is key to sustaining that momentum and ensuring the future success of these iconic denominations."

Applications for the scholarship will open at the end of June 2025 and will close on August 15 , 2025, with the recipient announced in September 2025 . Eligibility is limited to professionals affiliated with the wine trade who have at least five years of experience working with Barolo and/or Barbaresco wines and who have not previously participated in the Barolo & Barbaresco Academy in the Langhe.

Candidates will be asked to complete a multiple-choice and open-ended questionnaire designed to assess both their knowledge of Langhe appellations and their motivation for joining the program. All submissions will be evaluated by a selection panel composed of representatives from the Consorzio, Somm, and Colangelo & Partners.

More information about how to apply can be found here: Ben Oberto Memorial Scholarship

The Consorzio, Somm, and Colangelo & Partners extend heartfelt thanks to the Oberto family for their support of this tribute.

About Somm

Somm is a data intelligence platform for the beverage alcohol industry. Leveraging AI and the world's largest database of wine and spirits lists, Somm provides on-premise analytics, pricing data, and brand performance insights to suppliers, distributors, and hospitality operators.

About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani

Founded in 1934 and representing over 600 wine producers across multiple appellations, the consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denominations. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners ( ) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

INFO:

Colangelo & Partners

Morgana Germanetto, Senior Account Executive

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Colangelo & Partners

