Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results


2025-06-30 01:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the“Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 30, 2025, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 140,404,198 common shares representing 66.46% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE 		VOTES
FOR 		%
FOR 		VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 107,190,043 78.002 30,230,025 21.998
Mark Frewin 117,605,323 85.581 19,814,745 14.419
Jorge Estepa 117,605,267 85.581 19,814,801 14.419
Knowledge Katti 137,355,499 99.953 64,569 0.047
Pierfranco Malpenga 137,352,001 99.950 68,067 0.050
Stefano Roma 117,607,768 85.583 19,812,300 14.417


Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a“Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2025, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ().

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: ...


