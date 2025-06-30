Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the“Meeting”), that was held virtually on June 30, 2025, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained. A total of 140,404,198 common shares representing 66.46% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Martin Rowley 107,190,043 78.002 30,230,025 21.998 Mark Frewin 117,605,323 85.581 19,814,745 14.419 Jorge Estepa 117,605,267 85.581 19,814,801 14.419 Knowledge Katti 137,355,499 99.953 64,569 0.047 Pierfranco Malpenga 137,352,001 99.950 68,067 0.050 Stefano Roma 117,607,768 85.583 19,812,300 14.417



Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a“Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2025, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ().

