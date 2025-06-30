Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results
|
NOMINEE
| VOTES
FOR
| %
FOR
| VOTES
WITHHELD
| %
WITHHELD
|Martin Rowley
|107,190,043
|78.002
|30,230,025
|21.998
|Mark Frewin
|117,605,323
|85.581
|19,814,745
|14.419
|Jorge Estepa
|117,605,267
|85.581
|19,814,801
|14.419
|Knowledge Katti
|137,355,499
|99.953
|64,569
|0.047
|Pierfranco Malpenga
|137,352,001
|99.950
|68,067
|0.050
|Stefano Roma
|117,607,768
|85.583
|19,812,300
|14.417
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a“Report of Voting Results” on June 30, 2025, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ().
About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment