Cornish Metals Announces Results Of Its 2025 Annual General And Special Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIM/TSX-V: CUSN ) (“Cornish Metals” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on June 30, 2025 (the“Meeting”). A total of 909,699,906 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 72.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of the Meeting. All resolutions were passed. Meeting Results Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this news release shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated May 16, 2025. The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarised as follows:

MOTION Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Votes

Withheld % Withheld Number of directors set at eight 856,399,865 94.14 53,270,628 5.86 0 0 Election of Lodewyk Daniel Turvey 876,314,283 96.58 31,025,459 3.42 0 0 Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson 854,070,569 94.13 53,269,172 5.87 0 0 Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong 907,264,038 99.99 75,703 0.01 0 0 Election of John F.G. McGloin 854,076,294 94.13 53,263,447 5.87 0 0 Election of Stephen T. Gatley 907,252,657 99.99 87,085 0.01 0 0 Election of Anthony Trahar 907,257,380 99.99 82,362 0.01 0 0 Election of Samantha Hoe-Richardson 854,077,020 94.13 53,262,721 5.87 0 0 Election of James Whiteside 907,264,210 99.99 75,531 0.01 0 0 Appointment of Auditors 909,630,842 99.99 0 0.00 69,062 0.01 Approval of General Share Authority 907,107,016 99.97 255,447 0.03 0 0 Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority 850,587,460 93.74 56,775,004 6.26 0 0

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:



is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;

would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia; benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate up to 320 direct jobs.

