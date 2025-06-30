Kimble Company Supports Flood Recovery Efforts In Wheeling, WV

The Kimble Volunteer Team on site in Wheeling, WV

Kimble Volunteers Helping to Muck Out a House

Waste Being Loaded Into Kimble Donated Roll Off Dumpster

Kimble responded swiftly to support flood recovery efforts in Wheeling, West Virginia, following recent severe weather that impacted the region.

- Keith KimbleDOVER, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kimble Company and Kimble Recycling & Disposal responded swiftly to support flood recovery efforts in Wheeling, West Virginia, following recent severe weather that impacted the region.“Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by the flooding,” said Keith Kimble, President and CEO of Kimble.“We're proud to stand alongside organizations like Eight Days of Hope to help our neighbors recover and rebuild.”In partnership with Eight Days of Hope, a Christian nonprofit organization dedicated to disaster relief, Kimble donated 100 tons of waste removal, utilizing their roll-off dumpsters to assist with cleanup operations. These dumpsters were instrumental in the collection and disposal of debris from the hardest-hit areas, including Valley Grove and Triadelphia, WV. All materials were processed through Kimble's St. Clairsville, OH Transfer Station and transported to their Dover, OH Landfill.In addition, a team of Kimble employees volunteered their time and energy on Saturday, June 28, joining Eight Days of Hope on the ground. Volunteers helped muck out homes, clear debris, and assisted residents in salvaging personal belongings.“This kind of partnership is what makes recovery possible,” said Fred Westover, Rapid Response Manager for Eight Days of Hope.“Kimble's generous debris removal and hands-on support made a real difference in the lives of those affected.”Family-owned and operated for over 70 years, Kimble Company is a leader in the recycling and disposal industry, offering reliable, eco-friendly services across eastern Ohio and in Wheeling, WV. With six locations and nearly 1,000 employees, Kimble is committed to serving both the environment and the communities it calls home. Learn more at .To learn more about Eight Days of Hope and their mission to serve those impacted by disasters, visit .

Bryan Baker

Kimble Company

+1 330.340.7902

...

