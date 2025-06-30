Hydrogen Growth, Water Risk Can Africa Balance Both?
As Africa positions itself to lead in the green hydrogen economy , one vital resource sits at the centre of this transformation: water .
Green hydrogen production via electrolysis requires large quantities of water - a pressing challenge on a continent where water scarcity already threatens communities, agriculture, and industry.
Join ESI Africa for a live webinar unpacking the complex connection between hydrogen development and water resource management across Africa. This session will explore the opportunities, trade-offs, and innovations shaping the continent's sustainable hydrogen future.
What You'll Learn:
The water intensity of green hydrogen - and what it means for Africa
Technologies enabling hydrogen production with minimal freshwater use
Planning and policy tools to align hydrogen development with water sustainability
Africa's potential to lead a balanced, green hydrogen economy
Why Attend?
This is a critical conversation for energy planners, water authorities, hydrogen developers, policymakers , and anyone working at the intersection of Africa's energy and environmental future. Learn how Africa can scale hydrogen without compromising water security .
Date: 24 July 2025
Time: 14:00–15:00 (SAST)
Format: Free Virtual Webinar
