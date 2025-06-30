A CHEEKY ICON RETURNS: CRAZY GIRLS STATUE FINDS NEW HOME AT CIRCA RESORT & CASINO IN LAS VEGAS

Famed "No If, Ands or..." Bronze Statue From Former "Crazy Girls" Las Vegas Strip Show Now Permanently Posing at Entrance to Circa's Rooftop Lounge, Legacy Club

Click here for assets

Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Video: Black Raven Films

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic "Crazy Girls" statue – featuring seven stunning dancers from the former Las Vegas Strip show "Crazy Girls" and their perfectly sculpted derrières – has sashayed back into the spotlight at Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. These beautiful backsides have found a new permanent home at the first-floor elevator entrance to Circa's rooftop lounge, Legacy Club.

"Some of my most memorable trips to Las Vegas started with giving the 'Crazy Girls' statue a visit for a little extra luck," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. "It has become a historic piece of Las Vegas entertainment history, and we wanted to find a way to preserve it for generations to come. Circa has always strove to honor Las Vegas' past while celebrating its present, and now our guests can experience the magic and energy of the 'Crazy Girls' firsthand."

Originally inspired by the show's cheeky "No Ifs, Ands or..." poster, the statue was sculpted by artist Michael Conine and first stood outside the Riviera Hotel Las Vegas in 1997. After the Riviera closed in 2015, it lived in Planet Hollywood before being placed in storage in 2021. Stevens acquired it from "Crazy Girls'" producer Norbert Aleman to bring it to its new home at Circa.

The statue's comeback was celebrated in true Vegas style, with a tour down the Las Vegas Strip escorted by a stretch limousine filled with former "Crazy Girls" performers and a police motorcade. Placed on a flatbed truck, the statue began its journey at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, cruised past the former Riviera site and finally arrived at Circa's parking structure, Garage Mahal, for a festive welcome party.

Now settled at the elevator entrance to Legacy Club, the statue is ready to greet guests with all the sass, sparkle and classic Vegas attitude that it's famous for-plus a little extra luck before they make their way up to the rooftop lounge 60 floors above.

Circa is a 21 and over property. For more information, visit circalasvegas.

SOURCE Circa Resort & Casino

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED