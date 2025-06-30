Air Products To Broadcast Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference On July 31, 2025

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD ) will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

APD Q3FY25 live teleconference: 720-543-0220

Passcode: 3763258

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. For more information, visit airproducts or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

