Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders
MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Big 5 (Nasdaq: BGFV ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group.
Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.
In the transaction, shareholders of Big 5 will receive $1.45 per share, with total enterprise value of approximately $112.7 million. Big 5 insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Big 5 by imposing a significant penalty if Big 5 accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Big 5 board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi & Fruchter LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
