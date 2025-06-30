Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Big 5 (Nasdaq: BGFV ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group.

In the transaction, shareholders of Big 5 will receive $1.45 per share, with total enterprise value of approximately $112.7 million. Big 5 insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Big 5 by imposing a significant penalty if Big 5 accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Big 5 board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

