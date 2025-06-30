Understanding Auto Insurance For New Grads
If, like many recent grads, you've been on your parents' auto insurance and now need your own, consider these simple steps from Mercury Insurance to help you get the coverage you need.
1. Review Your Current Coverage
As a starting point, talk to your parents and their insurance agent to understand what coverage you currently have.
"Knowing what coverage you've had under your parents' policy helps you understand what protections you might need going forward," Quinn said.
2. Decide on Your Coverage
Understanding the different types of coverage available ensures you choose the right protection for your vehicle and situation. Different types of coverage include:
Liability: Covers damage you cause to others.
Collision: Covers damage to your car from accidents.
Comprehensive: Covers non-accident damage (like theft or weather).
3. Check State Requirements
Every state has different auto insurance laws. Look up the minimum coverage requirements for your state or ask an agent to explain them.
4. Get Quotes
Shopping around is essential. Contact multiple insurance companies to get quotes. Different companies offer various rates and discounts, so take the time to compare prices and coverage options to find the best deal. For example, you can obtain a quote from Mercury Insurance online.
Many insurers also offer discounts for safe driving, good grades or combining policies. Be sure to ask about lower rates and potential savings for:
Good driving record
Completing driver education courses
Bundling with other insurance policies
5. Review and Choose
Look over the quotes and coverage options. Select a policy that provides adequate coverage without stretching your budget too thin.
6. Set Up Your Policy
Once you've chosen a policy, work with the insurance company to set it up. For example, Mercury Insurance has a team of agents ready to help make this process as seamless and easy as possible. Make sure you understand the terms and conditions to avoid surprises later on and contact an agent if you have any questions.
For more information, visit mercuryinsuranc or contact your local agent.
