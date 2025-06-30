SOVRN NAMES JUD VALESKI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Data and technology are rapidly evolving and changing the nature of what it means to be a creator, publisher, or platform," said Knapp. "Jud brings the entrepreneurial, engineering and data-driven leadership we need in a world where AI is redefining every layer of the open internet."

Valeski comes to Sovrn from Honey Science Corporation, where he served as General Manager and helped oversee the $4 billion acquisition of the company by PayPal. He was also previously the CTO and Co-Founder of Gnip, a social media API aggregation company that was purchased by Twitter in 2014. Valeski has held other notable positions in technology at companies like Techstars, AOL, Netscape and Onebox.

"I have a passion for finding new ways of working through the utilization of technology and I have turned that into a very fun career path," said Valeski. "When the opportunity to serve as CTO at Sovrn came across my plate, I knew it was the perfect next step for me. Sovrn has quietly assembled one of the most strategic datasets in the industry-linking attention, identity, and purchases across the open internet. My role is to ensure our technology stack scales to meet the next generation of privacy-forward, AI-accelerated advertising and commerce. We're just getting started."

Valeski's new hire comes on the heels of an impressive start to 2025 for Sovrn. Last month the company launched Signal Vitals, a unique programmatic and inventory health dashboard for publisher ad inventory optimization. Sovrn also announced Commerce Audiences earlier this year, a dataset that allows advertisers to reach in-market shoppers across its premium exchange and beyond. In addition to these new offerings, the company welcomed industry veteran Brian Monahan to its board of directors.

