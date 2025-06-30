Baylor Genetics' Chairman And CEO Kengo Takishima Named One Of Houston Business Journal's 2025 Most Admired Ceos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award is one of Houston's most inspiring celebrations of leadership, where CEOs and visionaries are at the helm of the city's most successful and impactful organizations

HOUSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics , a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced that Chairman and CEO Kengo Takishima has been named one of the 2025 Most Admired CEOs by the Houston Business Journal. This prestigious annual award recognizes top executives across Houston who exemplify visionary leadership, foster a thriving workplace culture, and drive meaningful business and community impact.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized among this year's Most Admired CEOs,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO at Baylor Genetics.“This award reflects the dedication of the entire team at Baylor Genetics from our scientists, medical affairs, commercial operations, and innovators who work tirelessly to fulfill our mission of improving lives by delivering life-changing answers to patients and families every day.”

Chosen from a highly competitive field of nominees, Takishima was honored for his commitment to expanding access to advanced diagnostics and accelerating the path to answers for patients with genetic disorders. His leadership has guided Baylor Genetics through a transformative era-marked by an expanded clinical testing portfolio, accelerated diagnostic turnaround times, new strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking innovations that redefine what comprehensive care can be.

Since taking the helm in 2016, Takishima has championed a bold vision focused on patient-centered innovation. Under his direction, Baylor Genetics became the first diagnostic laboratory to integrate whole genome sequencing (WGS) into Epic Aura, enabling physicians to seamlessly order advanced testing through one of the nation's most widely used electronic medical record platforms.

Additionally, Baylor Genetics saw double-digit growth in the last year, with more than 4 million tests performed to date. The company launched RNA sequencing to classify more genetic variants and continues to push the boundaries of science with a multi-OMIC approach to improving diagnosis and patient care. Operating from a 73,000-square-foot, CLIA-certified laboratory in Houston, Baylor Genetics processes over two petabytes of sequencing data annually.

Houston Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs list is determined by a panel of judges who evaluate honorees based on leadership style, company performance, civic engagement, and innovation.

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics' testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston's Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

