Northwoods Haven Recovery Reinforces Commitment To Combat Fentanyl Addiction Following National Awareness Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Outpatient Treatment Center in Minneapolis Offers Specialized Programs for Fentanyl and Other Substance Addictions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of National Fentanyl Awareness Day on April 29, 2025, Northwoods Haven Recovery reaffirms its dedication to providing comprehensive treatment for individuals struggling with fentanyl and other substance addictions. As the opioid crisis continues to impact communities across Minnesota, with fentanyl-related deaths on the rise, Northwoods Haven Recovery, MN stands at the forefront, offering hope and healing through its evidence-based outpatient programs.According to the Minnesota Department of Health, opioid-involved overdose deaths have more than doubled since 2019, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl being a significant contributor (Drug Overdose Prevention). Recent reports also indicate that fentanyl seizures in 2025 represent over 177 million deadly doses, underscoring the urgency of addressing this crisis. In response, Northwoods Haven Recovery has tailored its Intensive Outpatient Treatment Programs (IOP) to meet the specific challenges posed by fentanyl addiction."Our mission is to provide personalized, holistic care that addresses both the physical and mental aspects of addiction," said a representative from Northwoods Haven Recovery. "We understand the devastating impact of fentanyl and are committed to helping our clients achieve lasting recovery through our comprehensive treatment approach."Comprehensive Treatment ProgramsNorthwoods Haven Recovery offers a range of services designed to support whole-life wellness. Their Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) provide flexible day sessions, allowing clients to live at home while receiving treatment. These programs address addictions to a wide range of substances, including:●Alcohol●Cocaine●Methamphetamine●Fentanyl●Heroin●Marijuana●Opioids●Benzodiazepines●Prescription MedicationsThe center employs evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), complemented by individual, group, and family counseling. Their trauma-informed care approach ensures that clients receive support tailored to their unique experiences.Dual-Diagnosis TreatmentRecognizing that many individuals with substance use disorders also face mental health challenges, Northwoods Haven Recovery provides dual-diagnosis treatment for co-occurring disorders such as:●Depression●Anxiety●Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)●Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)This integrated approach ensures that both addiction and mental health issues are addressed simultaneously, increasing the likelihood of long-term recovery.Holistic and Culturally Specific CareWhat sets Northwoods Haven Recovery apart is its commitment to holistic and culturally specific care. The center offers therapeutic experiential recovery and incorporates holistic practices such as:●Massage therapy●Aroma therapy●Yoga●Guided meditationThese services promote overall well-being and help clients build resilience. Additionally, culturally specific counseling ensures that treatment is inclusive and relevant to diverse communities, fostering a supportive environment for all clients.Serving the Minneapolis CommunityLocated in Minneapolis, Northwoods Haven Recovery serves residents of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Edina, and surrounding areas. Its outpatient model makes treatment accessible to those who need to balance recovery with work, family, or other responsibilities. The center's community-based approach emphasizes building a strong support network, which is critical for sustained recovery.Addressing the Fentanyl CrisisThe timing of this press release aligns with heightened awareness of the fentanyl crisis, as highlighted by National Fentanyl Awareness Day on April 29, 2025. Recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that synthetic opioids like fentanyl contributed to 958 deaths in the state last year (Monthly Fatal Overdose Snapshot). Northwoods Haven Recovery's specialized programs are designed to address this growing threat, offering hope to individuals and families affected by addiction.Call to ActionNorthwoods Haven Recovery encourages anyone struggling with addiction or supporting a loved one to seek help. For more information or to begin the journey to recovery, contact Northwoods Haven Recovery at +1 (952) 900-7701 or visit Northwoods Haven website: .About Northwoods Haven RecoveryNorthwoods Haven Recovery is a leading outpatient addiction treatment center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. With a focus on evidence-based therapies, holistic practices, and community support, the center provides personalized care to residents of Minneapolis, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Edina, and beyond.Website:

