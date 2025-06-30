Securitas Signs New Revolving Credit Facility Agreement And A New Loan Agreement

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has signed a MEUR 1 100 multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement. In addition, a MUSD 190 loan agreement maturing in 2032 has been signed with Nordic Investment Bank.

The new revolving credit facility consists of two tranches: one MEUR 900 tranche maturing 2030 and one MEUR 200 tranche maturing 2028. Each tranche may be extended by up to two years. The new facility replaces the existing MEUR 1 029 revolving credit facility originally signed April 2020.

Coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of America, Danske Bank and SEB.

Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., BNP Paribas, Citibank, N.A., London Branch, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., ING Belgium S.A./ N.V., KBC Bank NV and UniCredit Bank Austria AG.

Concurrently, Securitas has signed a MUSD 190 loan agreement with Nordic Investment Bank maturing in 2032 . The purpose of the facility is to refinance existing debt and consequently support Securitas continued strategy and investments in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,

+46 76 116 7443, [email protected]

