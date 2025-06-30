Path Of Liberty: That Which Unites US Honors Veterans On July 4Th As The Nation Begins The Countdown To America's 250Th Birthday

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year's 4th of July begins a historic journey toward America's 250th birthday," said. "We are proud that Path of Liberty offers a space where neighbors, veterans, and visitors can come together to reflect on our shared values and honor the diverse voices that continue to shape our country."

Stretching from 38th to 41st Street along First Avenue, the six-acre immersive installation transforms the cityscape with a larger-than-life tribute to the founding ideals that unite us. With vibrant visuals and emotional storytelling, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US offers a fresh and inclusive lens on what it means to be American.

The installation, by exhibition and experience design firm C&G Partners and directed by Cannes-selected filmmaker Daniella Vale , features 41 towering interactive screens showcasing striking photography and short films. This brings to life the personal stories of 55 Americans-veterans, librarians, farmers, Indigenous leaders, astronauts, and others-whose lived experiences illuminate the shared principles of liberty, equality, and perseverance.

The exhibit is free and open to the public every Thursday through Saturday from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with walk-ups welcome and advance reservations available at pathoflibertynyc.

Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US expands on The Soloviev Foundation's commitment to bringing the community together through art that encourages contemplation, nurtures connection, and inspires hope.

ABOUT PATH OF LIBERTY: THAT WHICH UNITES US

Encompassing more than six-acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street on First Avenue, the large-scale exhibition provides a visual and narrative journey of the founding principles of the United States, framed by stunning portraits and immersive landscapes. Made possible by the Soloviev Foundation, Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US will welcome guests and present an exploration of both the achievements and ongoing challenges of American democracy. Through powerful, large-scale environmental portraits and interactive elements, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of the country's past, present, and future. Please visit pathoflibertynyc and follow @pathoflibertynyc on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

ABOUT THE SOLOVIEV FOUNDATION

The Soloviev Foundation is the charitable giving arm of the Soloviev Group, dedicated to supporting the efforts of those working across humanitarian, environmental, and educational causes. The Foundation's gifts go to both large, long-established institutions addressing global crises and concerns, and smaller, hyperlocal organizations serving the populations in need within their communities. For more information, visit solovievfoundation.

