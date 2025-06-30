Parkview Health Named No. 1 Nonprofit By Inspiring Workplaces Group

Health system No. 31 overall, with special designations for well-being, inclusion

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Health was named the No. 1 nonprofit in North America and No. 31 overall on The Inspiring Workplaces Group's 2025 Top 100 list at its celebration banquet in Chicago on Tuesday. It's the second time Parkview has made Inspiring Workplaces' Top 100, after finishing No. 18 overall and as the No. 3 nonprofit in North America in 2024.

"Our more than 16,000 co-workers are the daily source of inspiration that makes Parkview's culture great," said Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer, Parkview Health. "Our culture is driven by our people, not only by the positive attitude and compassionate care they provide at our facilities daily, but also through their ideas, suggestions and feedback. Our listening efforts have led directly to numerous new benefits and changes to the programs that serve and support our workforce."

"At Parkview, we empower our co-workers to take an active role in their job and their workplace," said Dr. Ray Dusman, president, physician and clinical enterprise, Parkview Health. "They're the ones who know their roles best and can spot opportunities to make their jobs more efficient, safer and higher quality for the patients they serve. Quality, safety and excellent care are results of our culture that encourages co-workers to speak up and provides opportunity to grow."

Unlike other awards, which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplaces Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements – culture and purpose, leadership, well-being, inclusion, employee voice and employee experience – fundamental to creating a "PeopleFirst" culture.

Each of the six key elements was also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline. Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 100 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.

Parkview's well-being programs received special recognition for the second consecutive year, while Parkview also received a special accolade for its inclusion efforts.

Parkview's in-house MyWell-Being department is tasked with supporting both the physical and mental health of the system's more than 16,000 co-workers. The MyWell-Being team offers numerous programs including physical fitness challenges, intramural sports, and nutrition and weight loss programs to support physical health, while also offering perks including free subscriptions to the Calm mental health app, revitalization seminars to engage and inspire co-workers and the ever-popular Parkview Pups program, which brings certified therapy dogs into facilities to visit co-workers.

Parkview's inclusion efforts have focused on ways to improve the experience for both co-workers and patients. Initiatives such as Co-worker Resource Groups for veterans, faith and belief, mental health and working moms give employees opportunities to meet and build relationships with their peers, while health equity initiatives for patients have included efforts such as enhancing translation services for patients or community wellness programs that support underserved populations.

Parkview was joined on this year's Top 100 list by companies including fellow Fort Wayne-headquartered Sweetwater, as well as Siemens Energy, Union Pacific Railroad and SurveyMonkey. Parkview will automatically be considered for the Inspiring Workplaces global Top 100 list, where it was ranked No. 19 overall in 2024, releasing later this year.

The award is the latest in a series of accolades Parkview has received recognizing its excellent workplace environment and culture. Parkview was named No. 7 on Newsweek's Most Loved Companies list in 2024 ; recognized as a Forbes Best-in-State employer for three consecutive years ; and chosen among Becker's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024 and 2025.

"As Inspiring Workplaces marks its 10th anniversary, we're proud to recognize organizations that are setting the gold standard for PeopleFirst cultures," said Matt Manners, founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group. "This isn't just a feel-good approach, it's a fundamental business strategy. With AI reshaping the way we work and live, companies that continue to prioritize profit over people may find themselves facing short-term wins but long-term setbacks. PeopleFirst isn't optional. It's essential."

