Get Proactive With Your Eye Health

What is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is an eye disease caused by increased pressure in the eye, which can damage the optic nerve and reduce vision, sometimes making objects look blurry or dark. Early on, most people don't notice what's happening, but as glaucoma progresses, you may notice some loss of peripheral vision. By this point, the disease has progressed significantly toward blindness, and treatment options may be limited.

Diagnosing Glaucoma

Regular eye exams, including specific glaucoma tests, are important for the early detection and diagnosis of glaucoma. If diagnosed early, an eye doctor can recommend treatment to manage glaucoma and help prevent vision loss.

"Many patients are surprised to learn glaucoma often presents with no initial symptoms," said Oluwatosin U. Smith, MD, glaucoma specialist and ophthalmologist at Glaucoma Associates of Texas. "That's why routine, comprehensive eye exams are so vital. These screenings allow us to detect glaucoma in its earliest stages, often before any vision loss occurs. Early diagnosis and treatment are the cornerstone of effective glaucoma management and it empowers us to take proactive steps to protect your vision."

To check for glaucoma, your eye doctor tests your eye pressure, peripheral vision and overall eye health. The painless screening is the only way to accurately diagnose the condition and determine appropriate treatment.

Traditional Glaucoma Treatment

For decades, prescription eye drops have been the most common treatment to help lower eye pressure and slow the progression of the disease.

Although prescription eye drops are commonly prescribed and generally effective at lowering eye pressure, they can cause challenges and unwanted side effects, including redness, irritation, burning, stinging or difficulty putting them in the eye. In addition, patients may find it difficult to remember to take their eye drops every day, and missing doses – even by accident – can put vision at risk by allowing eye pressure to rise unchecked.

When prescription eye drops are unsuccessful at controlling eye pressure or managing glaucoma, an eye doctor may change treatment by prescribing additional prescription eye drops, which can make the challenges and inconveniences associated with prescription eye drops worse.

Modern Glaucoma Management Takes a Proactive Approach

Modern glaucoma management is evolving with a shift from reactive – that is, take prescription eye drops and "watch and wait" until glaucoma progresses before exploring alternative treatment – to proactive management.

Taking a proactive approach to glaucoma treatment means choosing a minimally invasive procedure earlier in the treatment journey to help slow the progression of glaucoma and minimize vision loss while reducing the challenges of daily prescription eye drops.

"The shift toward a more proactive approach represents a significant advancement in how we manage glaucoma," Smith said. "Traditionally, we waited for vision loss before a procedural intervention. However, with modern minimally invasive procedures, we can now proactively lower eye pressure and protect the optic nerve much earlier. This approach helps us preserve our patients' vision and quality of life for longer. I encourage anyone with a glaucoma diagnosis, or those with risk factors, to discuss proactive options with their ophthalmologist."



Procedural pharmaceuticals , or drug delivery systems, may include tiny, FDA-approved implants that deliver medication continuously to help lower eye pressure and protect vision.



Micro-invasive, or minimally invasive, glaucoma surgery involves less-invasive procedures, devices (such as stents) and techniques with faster recovery times than traditional surgeries.

Laser treatment commonly involves a laser being aimed through a special lens onto the drainage system of the eye, triggering a natural change that helps fluid drain from the eye to lower pressure.

These treatments may be used in combination with prescription eye drops or on their own.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with glaucoma, visit livingwithglaucoma to learn more and help manage the condition.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate