New Nonstop Air Service To Begin Between Fort Lauderdale And Marsh Harbour, Abaco

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is pleased to announce that Aztec Airways will now offer new air service between Fort Lauderdale and Marsh Harbour, Abaco. This significant enhancement to air travel to The Bahamas begins this month with Aztec Airways operating daily flights between its private terminal at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Leonard M. Thompson International Airport (MHH) in Abaco.

This new route underscores the growing demand for accessible and efficient travel options within the region and the Ministry's commitment to improving connectivity and supporting local tourism. The additional flights will provide greater flexibility for business travel, leisure trips, making it easier than ever to explore the natural beauty, vibrant culture and unique charm that Abaco, the Boating Capital of The Bahamas, has to offer.

"We are delighted by Aztec Airways' decision to expand their service, offering daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Abaco," said the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.“This direct, consistent service will not only streamline travel for our guests but also serves as a powerful catalyst for our local economy, fostering more tourism and investment opportunities in Abaco. We warmly welcome this enhanced partnership, which truly elevates the traveler experience.”

Aztec's commitment to dedicated customer support and an expanding flight network has solidified its reputation as a reliable bridge between South Florida and the beautiful Bahamas Out Islands.

“Our latest campaign proudly declares, 'It's not one island, it's a lifetime of them,' a message designed to inspire visitors to fully embrace the unparalleled diversity of experiences The Bahamas offers," stated Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. "Aztec Airways' expanded service will now enable even more travelers to discover the unique beauty of The Abacos, including its world-renowned fishing and exceptional boating opportunities, making it easier than ever to begin that lifetime of Bahamian adventures."

Travelers flying with Aztec Airways from its private terminal at FLL experience unparalleled convenience including free parking, bypassing TSA lines, swift check-ins, and boarding in under 60 seconds. This personalised experience aligns perfectly with the Ministry's efforts to attract a wide range of travelers.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

