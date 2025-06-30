Ipsos Strengthens Its Board Of Directors

Paris, June 30, 2025 – Ipsos announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Ms. Armelle Carminati-Rabasse, Mr. Lionel Chaine, and Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc.



The appointments of Mr. Chaine, as the permanent representative of Bpifrance Investissement, and Ms. Carminati-Rabasse follow the votes held at the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2025. The Board of Directors, meeting on June 20, 2025, decided to co-opt Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc to replace Ms. Florence Parly, who stepped down following her recent appointment as Chair of the Board of Air France-KLM.

The Ipsos Board of Directors now comprises 14 members (7 women and 7 men), 67% of whom are independent directors.

Didier Truchot, Chair of the Board, commented: “I am delighted to welcome these three new directors, whose skills and experience will further enhance the expertise of our Board. I would like to thank Armelle Carminati-Rabasse, Lionel Chaine, and Anne-Marie Couderc for accepting to join us. I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to their predecessors, Ms. Anne Marion-Bouchacourt and Ms. Florence Parly, for their commitment and the valuable contributions they have made to Ipsos in recent years.”

About the New Directors