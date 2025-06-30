Penn Highlands Healthcare Offers July 4Th/Summer Safety Tips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DuBois, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 4th is our nation's birthday – a time for parades, picnics, pools and the popping sounds of colorful fireworks in the evening. You can keep yourself and your family safe and healthy this holiday - and all summer long - by following these guidelines.

Fireworks safety

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that 66% of fireworks injuries occurred in the weeks before and after the July 4th holiday. Approximately 42% of these injuries were from burns that resulted from use of fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers. The most injured parts of the body included hands and fingers (35%); head, face and ears (22%); eyes (19%); trunk and other areas (11%); and legs (8%).

“Avoid alcohol or other substances that could affect your judgment if you decide to handle fireworks,” said Kevin Wilson, DO, a Family Medicine physician with Penn Highlands Healthcare in Brookville and DuBois.“Also, do not relight fireworks as you never know if they will go off. Keep a bucket of water nearby to put out any small fires or to pour on your fireworks that do not go off correctly.”

Water safety

Water safety is not solely related to pools and drowning – water related illnesses from splash pads are also considerations.

In some areas, splash pads, which spray or jet water on users, may not be required to use germ-killing chemicals. The untreated water can make users sick. When people play in splash pads, germs, urine, fecal matter and dirt can rinse off of their bodies or water shoes and contaminate the water. Plus, when these germs get in the water, any disinfecting chemicals used to treat the water break them down meaning that there is even less disinfectant available to kill other germs.

To prevent illness, follow these four guidelines:



Don't swallow water.

Don't allow water to go up your nose.

Don't urinate or poop in the water. Don't sit or stand on the jets because they could rinse germs off of your backside or feet.

Sun safety

The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. Too much exposure to the sun can cause wrinkles, age spots, sunburn and skin cancer. The best way to reduce your risk of skin damage is by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and reapplying it every two hours or after swimming, sweating or toweling off.

“UV rays are present even on cloudy days and can be reflected from water and sand, that's why it is important to always use sunscreen when outdoors,” said Dr. Wilson. If you are out in the sun, it is best to stay in the shade during midday when the rays are the strongest. If shade is not an option, wear a hat, sunglasses and clothing that covers your arms and legs. Also remember that a skin tan causes similar damage as sunburns and should not be a goal when in the sun.”

Insect safety

While sunscreen is important to prevent skin damage, it is important to apply insect repellent after sunscreen.

If you have an insect bite or are stung by a bee, mild reactions can be treated at home. Move to a safe area to avoid additional bites. An ice pack applied to the affected area for 15 minutes every hour can also help itching as well as reducing swelling. For bites that itch, apply an over-the-counter anti-itch cream, such as hydrocortisone, or take an over-the-counter oral antihistamine. Be sure to follow the directions on the label for any medication you take.

For stings, remove any stingers that may still be in your skin. Gently wash the area with mild soap and water. If the sting occurs on an arm or leg, elevate it to reduce swelling. To relieve pain, take an over-the-counter pain reliever, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.

“If you experience even symptoms of anaphylaxis, such as trouble breathing, nausea, vomiting, swelling, dizziness, fainting, unconsciousness, or a weak or rapid pulse, seek immediate medical attention,” said Dr. Wilson.

If you have a sunburn, bite or injury that is non-life threatening but requires medical attention, contact your family medicine physician.

