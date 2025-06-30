Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-06-23
|BUY
|89
|9.283146
|826.20
|XAMS
|2025-06-23
|SELL
|69
|9.293478
|641.25
|XAMS
|2025-06-24
|BUY
|1257
|8.971519
|11 277.20
|XAMS
|2025-06-24
|SELL
|515
|9.020388
|4 645.50
|XAMS
|2025-06-25
|BUY
|202
|8.950000
|1 807.90
|XAMS
|2025-06-25
|SELL
|210
|9.000000
|1 890.00
|XAMS
|2025-06-26
|BUY
|582
|9.007904
|5 242.60
|XAMS
|2025-06-26
|SELL
|876
|9.079909
|7 954.00
|XAMS
|2025-06-27
|BUY
|114
|8.904825
|1 015.15
|XAMS
|2025-06-27
|SELL
|201
|8.950000
|1 798.95
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).
About Banijay GroupBanijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
