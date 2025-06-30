MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Precast Construction Market to Reach $227.56 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Precast Construction Market by Product Type (Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Walls, Staircase, Girders, Paving Slabs, and Others), Construction Type (Modular and Manufactured Homes), and End User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global precast construction industry was estimated at $139.10 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $227.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Growth in urbanization and industrialization in the developing countries, rise in need for development of low cost residential units, and high efficiency of precast construction drive the growth of the global precast construction market. On the other hand, lack of confidence in precast construction in the earthquake prone regions and dearth of skilled labor & infrastructure impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in investments in infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF:Covid-19 Scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic forced many companies in the global precast construction market to halt business operations to comply with the new government regulations to curb the spread of the virus, especially during the initial period. This, in turn, impacted the market negatively.However, the market is anticipated to come back on track soon.The columns & beams segment to maintain the lion's share-By type, the columns & beams segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global precast construction market. Rise in construction related activities in various countries such as India, China, and others has given way to high demand for columns & beams, thereby driving the segment growth. The paving slabs segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to the fact that paving slabs are prefabricated off-site construction components used in residential and non-residential areas.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Precast Construction Market:The modular segment to lead the trail-By construction type, the modular segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global precast construction market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. A number of benefits associated with modular homes propel the segment growth.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to dominate by 2030-By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the major market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global precast construction market. Rise in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India, Japan, and others propels the growth of the precast construction market in Asia-Pacific. LAMEA, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in construction related activities in countries such as Dubai, Brazil, Africa, and others is expected to drive the demand for precast construction in the region.Prominent market players-Balfour Beatty plc.Bouygues ConstructionKiewit CorporationKomasu Ltd.Laing O' RourkeACS GroupLarsen & Turbo LimitedRed SeaJulius Berger Nigeria plc.Interested in Procure Data? Visit:Similar Reports We Have:power tools marketTile Grout and Adhesives MarketTelehandlers Marketindia home automation marketWater Quality Monitoring Systems MarketAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

