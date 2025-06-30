Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Office Of State Court Administrators Expands Contract To Lake Area Counseling And Behavioral Health


2025-06-30 01:01:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Services to help people throughout Missouri

SATOP, Treatment court, Veterans court, DWI court, Programs, Counseling, Family, Juvenile, BIP, MRT, Addiction, substance use, outpatient, intensive outpatient, Behavioral, Mental” - A start to a better wayCAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are very excited to announce the expansion of services for Missouri says Bradley Berg CEO of Lake Area Counseling and Behavioral Health. Berg says we will now be offering services in a hundred counties. This is for Treatment, DWI, Adult, Family, Veterans, and Juvenile courts.
Berg says we are going to be able to offer services very rural areas that may not have had access to all our services. For more information please call Bradley Berg at 573-317-9061 or ...

