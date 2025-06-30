CIPR Communications Congratulates Partners For A Successful G7 Summit In Kananaskis

CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America.

Calgary's Leading Digital PR agency was thrilled for the opportunity to support the development of the Kanananskis Discovery Library in time for the Summit

- Peter Pilarski, CIPR President, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As world leaders gathered in Alberta for the 2025 G7 Summit, CIPR Communications proudly marked its presence-not only on the ground at the summit itself but also behind the scenes, supporting the digital storytelling that helped showcase the Kananaskis region to the world. The opportunity allowed CIPR Communications to work with Explore Kananaskis, Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, and Hatch Hospitality, as well as Global Affairs Canada, who collectively hosted a highly successful summit with the world watching.“CIPR Communications was thrilled to work with Explore Kananaskis, Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, Hatch Hospitality and Global Affairs Canada leading up to and throughout the G7 Summit in Kananaskis,” said CIPR Communications President, Peter Pilarski.“The world was watching and the talented teams of professionals from these organizations executed flawlessly. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate the dedication and effort that it took to host such a successful event. Every person involved should be extremely proud of a job well done.”CIPR supported the development of the Kananaskis Discovery Library – Story & Media Centre, a newly launched digital resource hub. Designed to equip media, influencers, tourism partners, and businesses with high-quality imagery and compelling narrative angles, the platform went live just ahead of the summit, strategically positioning the region on the global media stage. With the summit now concluded, the Kananaskis Discover Library is just one of the assets that will remain in place as a legacy from the event.The library features a curated collection of stories and visuals that include everything from sweeping views of the Rockies to historical context, such as a gallery highlighting Kananaskis' role in the 2002 G8 Summit. These assets are crafted to support robust, informed storytelling and deepen engagement with the region's unique legacy.“The Discovery Library is something we're incredibly proud to have helped bring to life,” continued Pilarski.“It's a thoughtfully designed tool that gives media and tourism partners a real head start in telling the Kananaskis story. From high-resolution visuals to strong editorial direction, it reflects what's possible when collaboration meets strategy-especially when the world is watching.”CIPR's support didn't end with strategy and execution. CIPR President Peter Pilarski was onsite during the G7, embedded with the Hatch Hospitality team at the official G7 Media Centre, ensuring journalists had access to stories and visual content that amplified the unique character of the region.“Being on the ground allowed us to experience firsthand how smart, well-timed digital PR assets can amplify local stories on a world stage,” Pilarski added.“It's a moment that underscores our agency's core belief: Digital strategy and human expertise are most powerful when they come together with purpose.”As a leading AI-powered PR and digital marketing agency, CIPR continues to partner with destinations and organizations seeking to elevate their stories with strategic clarity and global reach. The G7 was a testament to what's possible when place-based storytelling, powerful partnerships, and digital innovation align.Explore the Kananaskis Discovery Library: ExploreKananaskis/media-hub/Media Contact:

Ryan O'Donnell

CIPR Communications

+1 403-978-6000

email us here

