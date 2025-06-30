It's A Wrap For Dhanush And Kriti Sanon's 'Tere Ishk Mein'
He shared the professional update on social media by dropping a photo of two blooded hands holding each other, along with the caption, "And it's a wrap," with a red heart emoji.
A spiritual successor to the world of "Raanjhanaa", the sequel delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.
"Tere Ishk Mein" also reunites the "Raanjhanaa" team of director Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman. The trio had last collaborated for the 2021 romantic fantasy "Atrangi Re".
The drama has been creating massive buzz ever since the release of the teaser that showed Dhanush setting a wall on fire, accompanied by the words, "From the world of Raanjhanaa." We could also hear in the background, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)."
On the other hand, the initial glimpse of Kriti as Mukti had her walking through a chaotic, warlike scene. She was seen pouring petrol on herself and holding a lighter, prepared to set herself on fire.
Both the characters hint towards a chaotic love saga between two people linked by destiny.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, "Tere Ishk Mein" has been jointly backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.
The screenplay of the much-awaited drama has been penned by Himanshu Sharma, along with Neeraj Yadav. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the project will feature the score composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
"Tere Ishk Mein" is slated to be released across the globe in Hindi and Tamil on November 28 this year.
