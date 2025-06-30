1St Test: Mulder's Career-Best 147 Drives South Africa Toward Victory Against Zimbabwe
Starting the day with a lead of 167, South Africa lost Tony de Zorzi early when he edged Tanaka Chivanga for 31. But Mulder, resuming with patience, capitalised on every loose delivery, driving and flicking with authority.
He added 63 with de Zorzi and then 72 with David Bedingham, who looked threatening before falling for 35, miscuing a pull-off Wellington Masakadza. That dismissal triggered Zimbabwe's best phase, as they grabbed 3 for 19 in quick time, briefly raising hopes of restricting the visitors.
But Mulder, unfazed, combined grit and flair, bringing up his fifty with a towering six and eventually racing to his second Test ton with a boundary just before lunch. His partnerships, including a crucial 104-run stand with Kyle Verreynne, took the game beyond Zimbabwe's reach.
After Zimbabwe's brief burst, South Africa's lower order hammered home the advantage. Maharaj (51) and Bosch (36) shared a rapid 92-run stand as the hosts' bowlers wilted. Maharaj mixed caution with aggression, while Bosch's reverse sweeps and crisp boundaries piled on the pain. Even a returning Blessing Muzarabani couldn't stem the flow, and when South Africa were eventually dismissed for 369, the target stood at an imposing 537.
Faced with a daunting chase, Zimbabwe's openers Kaitano and Masvaure began with extreme caution, managing just 32 runs in 19 overs-15 of them extras. South Africa's bowlers kept it tight, and in the final over, Bosch broke through, having Kaitano edge to second slip for 12. The wicket capped another dominant day for the Proteas, who will look to seal victory swiftly on day four.
Brief scores:
South Africa 218/9 decl & 369 all out in 82.5 overs (Wiaan Mulder 147, Keshav Maharaj 51; Wellington Masakadza 4-98, Tanaka Chivanga 2-76) lead Zimbabwe 251 all out & 32/1 in 18.2 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 12 not out, Prince Masvaure 5; Corbin Bosch 1-1) by 505 runs).
