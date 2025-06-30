Fitch Ratings Affirms 'A' Ratings, 'Stable' Outlook For The Doctors Company

NAPA, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "A" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength ratings for The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of TDC Group. The outlook of these ratings is "Stable."

Fitch noted that the ratings are based on a very strong capital position, stable underwriting, and sufficient loss reserve levels. Fitch stated that The Doctors Company's announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) is consistent with the company's operating strategy and core business, strengthening the company's scale and position in medical professional liability insurance.

Fitch commented that The Doctors Company's "A" with "Stable Outlook" ratings include:



The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange

The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

TDC National Assurance Company TDC Specialty Insurance Company

"These ratings from Fitch reflect the strength and stability of The Doctors Company," said Marco Vanderlaan, Chief Financial Officer, The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "This financial strength gives us the capability and resources necessary to protect our members today and for many years to come as we advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine in a competitive market."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors ) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment-with expert guidance, resources, and coverage-and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg ), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems-over 119,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide-with annual revenue of $1.5 billion and more than $7.8 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany ), YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

