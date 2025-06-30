Weichai Takes The Lead In Africa's High-End Power Market
Relying on its excellent product quality, thoughtful after-sales service and flexible market strategies, Weichai has gradually expanded its market share in Côte d'Ivoire. Within two years of entering the market, it has provided hundreds of generator sets for local projects such as agricultural irrigation, new industrial parks and hospitals, becoming the preferred brand for both the government and enterprises. It has achieved a splendid transformation from obscurity to an industry leader.
In the future, Weichai will seize global market opportunities, continuously improve its global market network and channel layout, and customize power generation solutions for infrastructure scenarios such as data centers, commercial complexes, oil and gas field development, and railway construction, creating greater value for customers.
