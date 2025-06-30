Puroclean Names Los Angeles Restoration Franchise Owner As Rookie Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Wow! This feels amazing, thank you,""I wouldn't be able to do this without my amazing team, and I hope to bring one of them with me to the annual conference next year. Thanks to my amazing wife who has supported me since day one, to my RD's, and to Bob Jordan, my mentor, who opened his door from day one and showed me everything. Also, a big thank you to my neighboring PuroClean. I'm just getting started on my journey as a franchisee with PuroClean and can't wait for what the future has in store - so watch out!"

A first-generation American and seasoned entrepreneur, Tai brings a wealth of business experience and a relentless drive to his role as a PuroClean Franchise Owner. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles, Tai has built multiple successful ventures spanning the auto industry, event sales, and real estate investment. A self-starter with a passion for customer service and community impact, he was drawn to property restoration after identifying a strong opportunity to combine his operational expertise with meaningful service.

In February 2023, Tai opened PuroClean of Rowland Heights with a mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality restoration services to families and businesses in one of the country's largest and most dynamic counties. In less than a year, his team has earned a strong reputation for reliability, customer care, and fast, expert service during life's most challenging moments.

"Andy is exactly the kind of Franchise Owner we look for at PuroClean," said PuroClean President and COO, Steve White. "His passion for helping his community and his outstanding performance in his first year made him a stand-out choice when we were selecting this year's recipient. We're incredibly proud to recognize Andy's achievements and thrilled to present him with our Rookie of the Year award. We can't wait to see all the great work he continues to do."

PuroClean is one of the leading restoration franchise companies in the United States, completing thousands of jobs each year across North America. From everyday household mishaps to large-scale disaster recovery efforts, PuroClean delivers expert restoration services when communities need them most.

As a leading franchise concept, the PuroClean model is ideal for business entrepreneurs passionate about contributing to their communities during times of need or natural disasters. PuroClean Franchise Owners receive extensive training on proper remediation and restoration techniques through the PuroClean Academy, which is both hands-on and classroom based. The Academy also provides pre-opening training courses to help prepare new Franchise Owners for the launch of their local PuroClean business. Paired with robust marketing support, PuroClean Franchise Owners are empowered to launch and grow their local businesses while making a lasting impact.

For more information about PuroClean of Rowland Heights, visit .

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across North America, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit .

SOURCE PuroClean