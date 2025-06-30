Rubin And Rudman Partner Susan Grandis Named A 2025 Go To Family Law Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Grandis has served as Chair of Rubin & Rudman's Family Law practice since 2017, which she has helped grow into one of the largest and most respected practices in the region. She has been named a Top Family Law Lawyer by Boston Magazine for the past four consecutive years and was named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Family Lawyers in 2025. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .