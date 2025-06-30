Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubin And Rudman Partner Susan Grandis Named A 2025 Go To Family Law Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Rubin And Rudman Partner Susan Grandis Named A 2025 Go To Family Law Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly


2025-06-30 12:46:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a practice focused on complex, high-conflict divorce cases – especially ones involving closely held businesses or substantial family or trust assets – Grandis has built a reputation as one of the top family lawyers in the region. Known for her measured, common-sense approach and ability to find common ground in even the most contentious situations, she helps clients navigate the financially complicated and emotionally charged process of resolving myriad issues such as spousal and child support obligations, child custody, and the division of diverse assets, etc.

Grandis has served as Chair of Rubin & Rudman's Family Law practice since 2017, which she has helped grow into one of the largest and most respected practices in the region. She has been named a Top Family Law Lawyer by Boston Magazine for the past four consecutive years and was named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Family Lawyers in 2025. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.879.1511

617.330.7189

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin and Rudman

MENAFN30062025003732001241ID1109742536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search