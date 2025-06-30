From Agilent To ZEISS: Sdi's 2025 Report Dissects Market Share And Growth Across 21 Lab Instrument Leaders
ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Directions International (SDi), a leading provider of business intelligence for the analytical and life science instruments industry, has released its much-anticipated report, Company Market Shares: Competitive Profiles of Leading Instrument Suppliers, 2025 . This data-driven analysis provides a supplier-centric view of the global laboratory instrumentation market, offering a detailed examination of 21 of the top instrument vendors, from Agilent and Sartorius to Thermo Fisher and ZEISS.
The report serves as a companion to SDi's flagship 2025 Global Assessment Report: The Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Industry , which forecasts demand across more than 80 lab technologies. While the Global Assessment Report breaks down growth by instrumentation type, the new Company Market Shares report focuses on the companies behind the tools-analyzing market share evolution, technology-specific revenues, M&A activity, and positioning trends from 2019 to 2024, including changes before and after the pandemic.
"Companies that were once highly exposed to pandemic-driven revenue streams have had to adapt to new market dynamics," said Alice Kan, Market Analytics Manager at SDi. "As a result, vendors increasing share are those leaning into growth areas like oncology, cell and gene therapy, sustainable materials, and AI-enabled lab automation-while others face stagnation or retreat."
Key insights from the report include:
-
Estimated 2024 revenues and market shares for major analytical technologies by supplier
Five-year retrospectives on company-level sales trends and market share shifts
Stock performance timelines, from mid-pandemic to 2024, for publicly traded companies
Detailed company profiles, including acquisition and divestiture timelines, product category strengths, and strategic pivots
This in-depth resource supports executive decision-making across:
-
Strategic planning & forecasting
R&D prioritization
Competitive intelligence
M&A and investment analysis
Sales channel strategy
Global expansion and market entry planning
The report is especially relevant for executives and analysts in the life sciences, pharma/biotech, materials science, food safety, and environmental testing industries.
Purchase the full report here:
Company Market Shares: Competitive Profiles of Leading Instrument Suppliers, 2025
About SDi
Strategic Directions International (SDi), part of the Science and Medicine Group, is the leading business intelligence firm covering the analytical and life science instrument market. Founded in 1981, SDi's reports and consulting services have guided nearly every major instrument company across the U.S., Europe, and Japan. With unmatched expertise and an exclusive focus on scientific instrumentation, SDi helps shape informed decisions in research, quality control, manufacturing, and innovation
