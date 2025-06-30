Cohabitationagreements.Ca Reshapes Relationship Norms Among Canadian Millennials And Gen Zs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform provides flat-fee, lawyer-drafted cohabitation agreements tailored to each couple's needs.

Toronto, Canada, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a country where common-law partnerships are on the rise and traditional marriages are declining, CohabitationAgreement.ca is changing how Canadian millennials and Gen Z protect their relationships. Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z, born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, value independence, clear boundaries, and financial transparency. The platform provides lawyer-backed cohabitation agreements that help couples protect their finances and set expectations, all without going to court.

Contrary to popular belief, living together without a marriage certificate does not exempt couples from legal consequences. In several Canadian provinces, common-law partners can face the same obligations as married spouses, including spousal support and property division. Yet most couples remain unaware that simply sharing a home can quietly trigger rights they never knowingly accepted, rights that a cohabitation agreement is designed to address in advance.







CohabitationAgreement.ca cuts through that confusion. The platform confronts these legal blind spots head-on with a simple tool built for modern couples. It is accessible and entirely online.

“We're helping couples avoid the legal fallout of assumptions. Just because you're not married doesn't mean you're not legally tied together,” said Jeffrey Behrendt, the family lawyer behind the platform.

Behrendt, a veteran Ontario barrister and solicitor, launched the service after seeing a persistent problem in his legal practice: Unmarried couples were making serious life decisions without legal guidance or protection. Many couldn't afford traditional legal services or didn't know they needed them. CohabitationAgreement.ca was created as a smarter, more affordable solution for people who value fairness, independence, and planning ahead.

The process is simple. Couples complete a quick intake online, pay a flat fee, and receive a fully customized cohabitation agreement that is reviewed or drafted by a licensed Canadian family lawyer. This eliminates the uncertainty and cost of conventional legal appointments while ensuring the agreement is legally sound.

“Cohabitation agreements aren't about mistrust. They're about setting clear, respectful boundaries before problems arise,” Behrendt added.

Most importantly, the platform challenges the misconception that legal planning only applies to married couples. In today's legal system, choosing not to marry doesn't mean opting out of legal entanglement. Living together, often unknowingly, can establish rights and responsibilities with real consequences. With a cohabitation agreement, couples take control of those risks before they become disputes.

What makes CohabitationAgreement.ca stand out is its focus on cohabitation agreements. Unlike traditional firms that treat these documents as just one of many services, the platform is built entirely around the needs of common-law couples. It fills a long-ignored gap in Canada's legal system by making protection accessible and aligned with how young people live and plan today.

Rooted in simplicity, transparency, and real legal expertise, CohabitationAgreement.ca removes barriers and empowers couples to make smart, proactive choices. It reframes legal planning as a thoughtful act of clarity, not conflict.

To learn more about cohabitation agreements or begin the process, visit .

About CohabitationAgreement.ca

CohabitationAgreement.ca is Canada's only legal platform focused solely on cohabitation agreements. It offers affordable, personalized agreements for unmarried couples, whether same sex or opposite sex, who want to set clear terms around properties, finances, and expectations. Each agreement is secular, based on Canadian civil law and provincial family law statutes, with no religious language or requirements. The process is fully online, and all documents are prepared or reviewed by a licensed family lawyer.

