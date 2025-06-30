Over 29 Million Vehicle Recalls In 2024 Fuel Rising Consumer Claims

In 2024, over 29 million vehicles were recalled, fueling a rise in lemon law claims. Easy Lemon helps drivers take action, get answers, and recover damages.

- Steven P. Nassi, Managing Partner of Easy LemonMANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that 29 million vehicles required recalls through 1,073 different campaigns in the United States. Although millions of defective vehicles were affected by these recalls, most remain unrepaired, which still exposes consumers to risk, proving the necessity for stronger protections through laws like the Lemon Law.The annual increase in defect-related claims and consumer challenges from inconsistent state laws push automotive experts to call for updated legislation and simplified procedures. Consumers facing these challenges often seek help from experienced lemon law attorneys to better understand their rights and options. Law Firms like RockPoint Law P.C., dba“Easy Lemon” play a crucial role in assisting affected vehicle owners by providing expert legal support to consumers throughout the lemon law process .The increasing occurrence of vehicle defects has led to a dramatic rise in claims filed under Lemon LawsA growing number of vehicle recalls nationwide has led to an increase in lemon law filings. In 2024, manufacturers recalled over 29 million vehicles for safety reasons; however, many owners are still unaware that their cars may be affected or do not understand their legal options when companies neglect repairs.NHTSA statistics indicate that millions of potentially defective vehicles are still on the road without receiving the necessary repairs, as outlined in safety warnings. Consumer legal disputes increase as manufacturers delay corrective action, and their repeated repair attempts prove unsuccessful.Lemon law claims often arise from mechanical malfunctions, unresolved safety issues, and inadequate warranty service. Leading auto manufacturers are increasingly facing multiple recall campaigns, further increasing reliability concerns. The combination of different lemon law procedures from state to state, strict deadlines, and detailed documentation needs causes consumers to seek legal representation from experienced lemon law lawyers to protect their rights.Significant Legislative Updates Across the US in 2022-2025US state legislatures have enacted major updates to their lemon laws in an effort to provide greater protection to auto consumers. Some of these legislative were meant to boost consumer rights and clarify manufacturer responsibilities while making lemon law procedures more straightforward to manage the increasing prevalence of defective vehicles in the country. These changes also underscore the crucial role of lemon law lawyers in assisting consumers in navigating the revised legal landscape. Some notable examples include:Colorado – SB24‐192As of June 6, 2024, Colorado officially enacted SB24‐192 – also known as the 2024 Motor Vehicle Lemon Law Expansion – marking one of the most substantial updates to its Lemon Law in recent years. Most notably, the 2024 Motor Vehicle Lemon Law Expansion makes the following changes:Expands Lemon Law protections to vehicles used for small business purposes.Extends coverage to 2 years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first (previously just 1 year).Reduces the number of failed repair attempts that qualify a vehicle as a lemon from four to three, and decreases the days out of service from 30 to 24.Gives manufacturers 10 business days to address the defect after final notice.Requires dealerships to mark vehicles as“lemon law buybacks” on both titles and physical labels, and report such cases to the Department of Revenue.Pennsylvania – Senate Bill 155Pennsylvania's state Lemon Laws were also expanded recently. Pennsylvania's revised Automobile Lemon Law, which took effect on May 18, 2025, extends its protection to motorcycles, which were previously limited to automobiles, and holds manufacturers accountable for timely repairs and full disclosure of lemon history.New York – Senate Bill S192In 2021, New York's state legislature proposed certain amendments to that state's current Lemon Laws in Senate Bill S192. Under the proposed bill, which has yet to be signed by the Governor, the state's Lemon Laws would extend to cover commercial and business-use vehicles. This amendment allows businesses that purchase defective vehicles to pursue lemon law remedies, where such protections are currently limited to individuals who purchase vehicles for personal use. The key changes include:Consequences of Manufacturer Non-ComplianceConsumers need to understand the lemon law process, and recent legislative changes don't make that any easier. With the rising number of lemon law cases nationwide and ongoing legislative reforms, consumers should strongly consider getting counsel from seasoned attorneys experienced in navigating the lemon law process and negotiating with manufacturers who may be reluctant to resolve such disputes promptly and fairly.Consumers are also advised to document and maintain copies of every repair attempt to maintain clear communication with dealers and manufacturers during the lemon law process. Vehicle owners whose claims remain unresolved due to missed deadlines or the failure to submit appropriate documentation are vulnerable to waiving their rights.Consumers who cannot produce complete repair histories or understand their state's lemon law regulations face difficulties when dealing with a defective new car. Without essential knowledge and assistance from experienced lemon law lawyers, their case may face dismissal and result in a loss of substantial compensation.ABOUT EASY LEMONThe Easy Lemon team of seasoned lawyers focuses exclusively on defending consumer rights in lemon law cases. Legal proceedings are handled at no cost to the client. With a fast and straightforward lemon law process, the firm has achieved a 99% success rate.LEGAL DISCLAIMERThe content of this article is provided as advertising material and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is important to note that nothing on this site should be considered as legal advice for any specific case or situation. Defective vehicle owners facing problems are advised to consult with an experienced lemon law lawyer who can explain their legal rights and available options under existing laws.

