Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Fallout: Meghalaya Dist Admin Makes Local Guide Mandatory For Tourists

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 30 (IANS) The East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya on Monday has made it compulsory for tourists to hire local guides while trekking in the state, following two fatal incidents in Sohra this year.

The District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS) issued the safety directive after a Hungarian tourist, Puskás Zsolt, was found dead on April 10 along an abandoned trail near Tyrna village.

The solo trekker had gone missing days earlier.

The decision also comes in the wake of the high-profile murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had dismissed his guide after reaching Nongriat village, claiming familiarity with the route.

Authorities noted that a guide's presence might have prevented the tragedy.

"These incidents highlight the risks of unassisted trekking. Mandatory guides will help prevent such mishaps," said the Deputy Commissioner, who chairs the DTPS.

The move responds to public demands for stricter safety measures after Raghuvanshi's death, initially treated as a disappearance case.

The new rule aims to protect visitors navigating Meghalaya's challenging terrains while boosting local livelihood opportunities through regulated tourism.

Earlier, a local court in Shillong recently remanded three recently arrested individuals to six days in police custody for their alleged role in destroying critical evidence tied to the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The accused were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, with Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda confirming the court's decision.

Among those arrested is Lokendra Singh Tomar, a Gwalior resident, who was taken into custody on Monday.

Tomar owns a flat in Indore's Dewas Naka area, where the prime suspect, Sonam Raghuvanshi, allegedly hid during the investigation.

The two others - Silome James, a property dealer who rented a flat to co-accused Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Balbir Ahirwar alias Ballu, a security guard at the same apartment complex - were detained on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Raja Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in the Sohra area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on June 2.