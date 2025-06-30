Sydney Woodward Of Yeske Buie Receives The Osaic Award For Nextgen Advisor Of The Year By Investmentnews

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Getting to be a part of Sydney's story is such a privilege - she works tirelessly in service of the firm's goals and her personal development, and it shows up in meaningful ways in everything she touches. This recognition is so well-deserved."

Woodward's work ethic, intelligence, and deep compassion quickly earned her the trust of her leaders and mentors. She is admired by her peers, many of whom view her as a role model, and she aims to show up as a deliberate leader for them and for her junior teammates. The firm's Chief Planning Officer, Lauren Stansell, CFP®, reflected on the leadership skills that Woodward embodies:

"It is such an honor to work alongside Sydney. This well-deserved recognition affirms what we know about her leadership, passion, and deep care for our Clients and this profession. We are so proud!"

Looking ahead, Woodward is committed to earning her Masters in Advanced Financial Planning with a concentration in Estate Planning from Golden Gate University. She also remains deeply involved in her professional community. She currently serves as the President-Elect and Co-Director of Pro Bono for the Financial Planning Association of San Francisco (FPA), where she leads efforts to provide free financial planning services to underserved communities, and she will serve as President of the chapter in 2026. In this role, she aims to elevate the consistency and value that the organization provides to its members, while expanding community-building and learning opportunities across all experience levels within the profession.

In alignment with her passion for pro bono service, Woodward has also accepted an invitation from the Foundation for Financial Planning to serve as a Mentor for the Community Wealth Council Fellowship launched in conjunction with Capital Group. Starting in September 2025, fellows under her tutelage will receive financial expertise, community program development support, and strategic perspective to help strengthen their work in their community.

Lauren Mireles , the firm's Chief Operating Officer, continues to be impressed – though not surprised – by Sydney's upcoming commitments. She says, "Sydney doesn't just shine, she elevates everything and everyone around her. She brings so much to our team and our Clients, and I'm confident we've only scratched the surface of her potential to shape our profession."

