Bobcat Powers Community Impact: Social Media Campaign Benefits Local Parks And Recreation Spaces

WEST FARGO, N.D., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company , a global equipment , innovation and worksite solutions brand, is giving back to local parks this July in celebration of the National Recreation and Park Association's (NRPA) Park and Recreation Month.

Throughout July, Bobcat invites individuals to join in giving back to their communities. Participants are encouraged to share a photo on social media of Bobcat equipment doing work worth doing-whether it's their own, a neighbor's or a machine spotted at a park or a job site. Be sure to tag @BobcatCompany and include the hashtag #WorkWorthDoing . For every shared photo between July 1-31, 2025, Bobcat will donate $10 to NRPA, with a goal to contribute up to $150,000 to support environmental preservation.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do," said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of brand and marketing. "Our partnership with the NRPA allows us to contribute to the creation of vibrant, sustainable park and recreation spaces that benefit people of all ages. These spaces are essential resources for individuals and families to connect, stay active and promote overall health-opportunities that enhance the fabric of communities and create stronger futures."

Bobcat equipment is a staple across park and recreation areas throughout the United States and around the world. Through its support of NRPA, Bobcat is fostering environments where communities can thrive.

"Build Together, Play Together" is the theme of this year's Park and Recreation Month . In its 40th year of celebration, Park and Recreation Month uplifts park and recreation professionals and how they improve lives through the lasting impact of park and recreation programs.

"Park and Recreation Month is a time to honor the park and recreation professionals and agencies that make our communities stronger," said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. "We're incredibly grateful for partners like Bobcat, whose unwavering support and shared commitment to the power of parks helps drive lasting impact. Their belief in the importance of local park and recreation spaces-places that foster well-being, build resilience and prepare communities for the challenges of today and tomorrow-is a true inspiration."

Bobcat is celebrating its "Work Worth Doing" initiative throughout the year in various ways to recognize the work of everyday people who are making a difference. To learn more about how Bobcat is giving back and building community, please visit bobcat or follow along on Instagram at @bobcatcompany .

About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company empowers people to accomplish more, a mission it has honored since creating the compact equipment industry in 1958. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates - the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, environmental resilience, and health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa . For digital access to NRPA's flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation .

©2025 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Bobcat Company

