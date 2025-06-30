Glory Ride Races To U.S. Premiere At Delaware Theatre Company, Feb. 18Mar. 8, 2026

The inspiring new musical Glory Ride tells a powerful true story of courage, resilience, and the quiet heroism that can change the course of history.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The new musical, Glory Ride , which tells the remarkable true story about Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, who secretly saved hundreds of innocent lives during Mussolini's Fascist reign in World War II, enjoyed overflow attendance at its workshop readings at the Duke Theater on 42nd Street in NYC this week.

Glory Ride originally premiered in London, where it enjoyed a critically acclaimed, sold-out limited engagement at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Based on the true story of legendary Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, Glory Ride takes audiences on a thrilling ride of defiance, sacrifice, and hope. During the darkest days of World War II, Bartali led a secret life, conspiring with the Cardinal of Florence to save hundreds of persecuted innocents from Mussolini's Fascists. Cycling thousands of miles, this unlikely team pulled off an incredible heist, creating the fastest resistance network the world never knew about...until now.

Glory Ride will have its U.S. premiere from February 18 to March 8, 2026, at the Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water Street, in Wilmington, DE. For more information, visit

The cast for the NYC workshop featured four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (Water for Elephants, City of Angels), Matt Amira (Gatsby), Dan Berry (The Outsiders), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Neal Mayer (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Sean Luc Rogers (Clarkston), and James D. Sasser (Jesus Christ Superstar). The cast also features Dominic Dorset, Ben Iken, Evan Jennings, Brandi Porter, Alex Schecter, Joe Serafini, Pamela Bob, James LaRosa, Weston LeCrone, Drew Seigla, and Sami Sutcliffe.

The Delaware production, featuring music and lyrics by Victoria Buchholz (Lockdown), and book by Victoria and Todd Buchholz , will be directed by Federico Bellone (West End: Dirty Dancing; International: The Phantom of the Opera), and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway: Tootsie, Holiday Inn).

BIOGRAPHIES

Federico Bellone (Director) is an international theater director, set designer, playwright, composer, and executive producer. He is best known for his re-imagined productions of musicals such as Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, as well as the commercial success Dirty Dancing. His work has been staged in prestigious theaters worldwide, including the Folies Bergère in Paris, the Gran Via in Madrid, and the Dominion in London's West End.

Denis Jones (Choreography) is a two-time Tony Award-nominated choreographer and director. On Broadway, he received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera nominations for both Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. He choreographed the Broadway production of Honeymoon in Vegas. His range of recent work includes three New York City Center Encores! Productions (including the critically-acclaimed Paint Your Wagon), Eurydice at New York's Metropolitan Opera, and The Public Theatre's Shakespeare In The Park production of The Tempest.

Victoria Buchholz (Book, Music, and Lyrics) has served as an executive at Amazon and Royal Caribbean, and has written for publications such as The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times. Victoria's musical compositions include a set of contemporary pop songs licensed by CBS.

Todd Buchholz (Book) is a novelist and a former White House director of economic policy. His novel, The Castro Gene, was a finalist for the USA Best Book Prize, and he provided audio narration for his books, New Ideas from Dead Economists and The Price of Prosperity (HarperCollins), which was named a“must-read” by The Wall Street Journal. He has appeared on such shows as HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, PBS NewsHour, and BBC Today.

WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Website:

Instagram:

X: x.com/gloryrideshow

Facebook:

MEDIA CONTACT

The Press Room, 212-763-7724

Contact: Jim Byk/Shane Marshall Brown

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.