Dr. Jay Grossman, Best-Selling, Award-Winning Author, Dispels Myths About Tooth Loss In Seniors - 'It's Preventable'

Tooth decay remains a common issue among many older Americans. Dr. Jay Grossman offers a practical approach to addressing this problem.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tooth loss isn't an inevitable part of aging, and according to Dr. Jay Grossman , it's time we stop treating it like one. A nationally recognized dentist, educator, and founder of Concierge Dentistry in Brentwood, CA, Dr. Grossman is challenging outdated beliefs about dental decline in older adults with a message grounded in prevention, education, and empowerment.

"Blaming age for tooth loss oversimplifies the issue," says Dr. Grossman, often referred to as L.A.'s Celebrity Dentist. "In reality, the majority of tooth loss is caused by preventable factors like poor oral hygiene, gum disease, and lack of dental care, not aging itself."

According to data from the CDC , approximately 11% of Americans aged 65–74 have lost all their teeth, a percentage that increases to 20% by age 75. While the statistics may seem sobering, Dr. Grossman emphasizes that with proper care and timely intervention, these outcomes can be avoided.

A former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps and current professor at both UCLA and NYU's Schools of Dentistry, Dr. Grossman has spent decades advancing public understanding of dental wellness. At his Concierge Dentistry practice, patients experience comprehensive, specialized care under one roof, including advanced laser technology that eliminates the need for anesthesia during many procedures.

Dr. Grossman is also the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit that has donated over $11 million in free dental care to homeless veterans and foster youth. His passion for health and service extends beyond dentistry; he's also the best-selling author of Essential Pillars, a groundbreaking book that explores how to maintain balance while pursuing success.

"Whether you're 35 or 75, keeping your teeth for life is possible," says Dr. Grossman. "With the right habits and expert guidance, your smile can thrive at any age."

Dr. Jay Grossman is the founder of Concierge Dentistry, an award-winning dental practice in Brentwood, California, known for its personalized, comprehensive care and cutting-edge technology. A graduate of NYU College of Dentistry and a professor at both UCLA and NYU, Dr. Grossman is a national speaker, philanthropist, and author of the best-selling book Essential Pillars. He has been featured in major media for his expertise and humanitarian efforts.

