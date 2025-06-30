UNBEATABLE PRIME DAY DEALS-UP TO 40% OFF ON DASH's VIRAL KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Dash is committed to empowering everyday foodies to get creative in the kitchen with easy to use budget-friendly appliances, including exclusive Amazon offerings and cookware & kitchen gadgets from Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian .

Dash's Amazon Prime Day lineup includes the following favorites:



Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker Bundle ( $27.99 , originally $39.99): Ranked among the Top 5 in its product category, this exclusive Amazon bundle includes two ice cream bowls and sold out quickly last Prime Day. Skip long summer lines at the parlor and make delicious ice cream, gelato, sorbet or frozen yogurt from the comfort of your own home. Just freeze the mug for 24 hours, add your favorite mix-ins, and it's ready within just 20 minutes.

Dash Deluxe Shaved Ice & Slushy Maker ( $31.99 , originally $39.99): Making its Prime Day debut and at its lowest price ever, this product uses adjustable blades to easily create fluffy shaved ice, snow cones, margaritas, frosé and slushies.

Dash MultiMaker Mini Maker System ( $22.99 , originally $34.99): Making its Prime Day Debut and ranked #1 in its category, this viral sensation comes with six interchangeable and dishwasher safe plates. Families can customize breakfast and serve up everything from heart or sunflower shaped waffles, griddled eggs, and more. A Storage Case is also included in this exclusive Amazon bundle.

Dash Tasti-CrispTM Digital Air Fryer 2.6 Qt ( $35.99 , originally $59.99): Available at its lowest price, this product is top customer-rated with over 7.2K 4.5 star reviews. Uniquely using AirCrisp® technology to cook food using 360° of hot air circulation instead of oil, this bestseller lets you enjoy crispy favorites with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying. Zakarian by Dash 11" Nonstick Cast Iron Skillet ( $29.99 , originally $49.99): With over 5.4K reviews and a 4.5 star rating, consumers can make restaurant-quality meals at home on the stovetop or in the oven with this beloved product. This top-performing, family size Skillet uses TruProTM Titanium Ceramic Nonstick coating which releases food effortlessly and requires no seasoning. Also available is the Zakarian by Dash 7.5" Cast Iron Skillet ( $17.99, originally $29.99) for Prime Day.

ABOUT DASH

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

ABOUT ZAKARIAN BY DASH

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by culinary industry insiders as a superstar chef in the restaurant world, and by food enthusiasts as an "Iron Chef," author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. Zakarian by Dash brings world-class tools into the kitchens of Zakarian and Dash customers everywhere with premier and industry leading innovations paired with gourmet recipes aimed at helping customers make restaurant-quality dishes at home.

ABOUT STOREBOUND

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

