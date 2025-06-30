Sila Services Continues Its Virginia Growth With Acquisition Of My Plumber Plus

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sila Services, LLC is delighted to announce its acquisition of My Plumber Plus, a market-leading provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region. Since its founding in 1982, My Plumber Plus has built a legacy of trust and exceptional service, becoming a household name for homeowners and an employer of choice for top talent in the trades.

"For over forty years, our company has been dedicated to providing the best possible service, and that always starts with taking care of our incredible team," said Phil Hopkins, General Manager of My Plumber Plus. "Joining the Sila Services family is a natural progression of our story. Sila's 'people first' culture perfectly mirrors our own commitment to our team members, offering them enhanced opportunities for career growth and development with the resources of Sila Services behind us. This partnership further enhances our promise of 100% customer satisfaction as we build on our legacy of service for the next forty years."

"We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional team from My Plumber Plus to Sila Services," stated Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. "Their four-decade history of excellence and powerful customer guarantees are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the customer experience. Phil and the team at My Plumber Plus deeply appreciate how to build lasting trust within their team and the communities they serve. This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to empower the industry's best tradespeople, and together, we will continue to elevate the standard of distinctive, high-quality, and trusted residential services for homeowners across the DMV region and nationwide.

About Sila Services

Sila Services is a leading home services platform, operating over 40 brands throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. With a distinctive legacy of excellence dating back to the early 1900s, Sila Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, indoor air quality, and home performance solutions. The company's mission is to attract, develop, and advance the careers of the best tradespeople, ensuring an unmatched level of service and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Andrew Moffatt, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

610.491.9409

SOURCE Sila Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED