Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,460,429,245.00Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 NanterreNanterre TCR 552 037 806

Report on payments made

during fiscal year 2024

by VINCI group subsidiaries

to public authorities

for their extractive activities

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 232-6-2 of the French Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2024 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or more than €100,000, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2024, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the €100,000 threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal year 2024, these payments were the following as attached:

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 18 June 2025.

Nanterre, 18 June 2025

The VINCI Board of Directors

and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Pierre Anjolras

Chief Executive Officer

Attachment

