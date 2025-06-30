Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RCI Banque: '' Statutory Auditors Report On Green Bond Allocation''


2025-06-30 12:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) June 30th, 2025

RCI Banque: '' Statutory auditors report on Green Bond allocation''

Statutory auditors report on Green Bond allocation dated June 17th, 2025, is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website .

Attachment

  • Green Bond Rapport CAC 2024 V1706

