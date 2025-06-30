IBA Transparency Notification - Denominator
|Nature of information
|Remarks
|Amount of capital (EUR)
|42.502.318,54
| Securities with voting rights
=(A)
|30.282.218
|This is the basis for calculating the 30% threshold provided in article 5 of the takeover law of April 1, 2007 (Belgian Gazette
|Shares with voting rights
|30.282.218
| Shares with loyalty voting right (section 28 of the articles of association)
=(B)
|10.234.411
| Existing voting rights
=[A-B+(B*2)]
|40.516.629
|This is the denominator under which must be calculated the quota of voting rights that can give rise to notification in accordance with article 6 of the Law.
|Bonds convertible into shares (CB)
|0
|Voting rights that would result of CB conversion
|0
|Subscription rights (warrants) issued and exercisable
|0
|Voting rights that would result of warrant conversion
|0
|Statutory and legal thresholds (section 35 of the articles of association)
|1%, 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 7.5%, 10%, 15%, etc. by 5% thresholds
|These are the thresholds under which the crossing , whether upward or downward (including passive crossing), gives rise to notification in accordance with section 6 or 18, §2, of the Law.
Contact person for threshold crossing notifications: ... .
Shares endowed with the right to vote in loyalty : registered shares recorded in the share register for at least two consecutive years in the name of their holder (section 28 of the articles of association, in accordance with section 7:53 of the Companies and Associations Code).
Following the introduction of the loyalty voting right by decision of the general meeting of March 10, 2020, the calculation method used by IBA to determine the number of shares with the loyalty voting right at any time is the LIFO method (last in, first out), namely: for the same registered shareholder, the shares which the latter most recently acquired are the first shares which will be deducted from his“basket” of registered shares if he transfer shares thereafter.
Statutory ceiling (section 7, paragraph 1, of the articles of association:“No shareholder may, with companies and persons related to him, participate in the voting at general meetings for a number of votes exceeding 35% of the votes attached to all of the shares with voting rights issued by the company”): currently 35% of 40.516.629 , i.e. 14.180.820,2 votes.
ISIN Code : Euronext Brussels BE0003766806
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg
More information can be found at:
Legal Disclaimer:
