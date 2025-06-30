Ciro Manufacturing Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In Life Sciences And Precision Plastics

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ciro Manufacturing Corporation , a leading U.S.-based provider of plastic injection molding, reagent formulation, and diagnostic kit production, proudly celebrates 25 years of innovation, quality, and trusted partnerships across the life sciences, biomedical, and diagnostics industries.Since its founding in 1999, Ciro has grown into a full-service manufacturing partner, known for its ISO-certified operations, precision-engineered plastic components, and scalable solutions that serve clients around the world."For 25 years, our mission has remained the same: to deliver manufacturing excellence through custom solutions, speed, and integrity," said Lee Cerasani, President at Ciro Manufacturing. "This milestone reflects the strength of our team and the loyalty of the clients we proudly serve."End-to-End Capabilities Under One RoofCiro's vertically integrated facility in Deerfield Beach provides a complete suite of services, including:● Custom plastic injection molding with in-house tool & die● Buffer and reagent formulation, filling, and labeling● OEM and private label kitting● Full-package assembly, inspection, and global distribution● Cleanroom manufacturing in ISO 5, 6, and 7 environmentsThis full-service model supports companies across a wide range of industries-from molecular biology and genomics to forensics, diagnostics, and clinical research.A Legacy of Innovation and QualityWhat sets Ciro apart is its commitment to continual improvement and customer-first engineering. With average lead times of just 35–45 days for new molds, Ciro empowers clients to accelerate time to market while maintaining the highest product integrity.As the industry evolves, Ciro continues to invest in automation, sustainability, and workforce development, ensuring that the next 25 years are even more impactful.As Ciro looks to the future, the company remains committed to advancing its capabilities.“We continue to invest in cleanroom expansion, technology upgrades, and liquid filling development,” added Cerasani.“Our goal for the next 25 years is to stay at the forefront of plastic manufacturing and product assembly-helping our clients innovate and succeed. Providing them with a full-service manufacturing solution.”About Ciro Manufacturing CorporationCiro Manufacturing Corporation is a Deerfield Beach, FL-based provider of precision plastic products, reagents, and custom assembly services. The privately held firm serves industries including molecular biology, diagnostics, chromatography, biomedical research, and forensics. Offering complete solutions-from product design to mold creation, injection molding, CNC machining, buffer and reagent filling, kitting, and private-label packaging-Ciro is ISO 13485 certified. For more information or to request a quote, visit ciromfg or email ....

