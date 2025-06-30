OpenPayd and MetaQuotes Partner to Bring Embedded Payments to MetaTrader 5

OpenPayd's financial infrastructure now available within MetaTrader 5, powering seamless payment flows for brokers and trading platforms globally

- Dr Ozan Ozerk, Founder of OpenPaydLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OpenPayd , a leading provider of financial infrastructure, today announced a partnership with MetaQuotes, the developer of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. The integration brings OpenPayd's financial infrastructure directly into MetaTrader 5, giving brokers the ability to embed real-time, global payment services into their platforms.Through this collaboration, MetaTrader 5 brokers can access OpenPayd's suite of services - including accounts, virtual IBANs, stablecoin on and off ramps, FX, and support for Faster Payments, SEPA and SWIFT payments - via a single API integration. This unlocks faster account funding, streamlined treasury operations and enhanced user experience for traders worldwide.The partnership marks a significant milestone in OpenPayd's mission to provide universal access to global financial infrastructure. With more than €130 billion in annual payment volume and a rails-agnostic platform, OpenPayd enables any platform to offer borderless financial services at scale.“This integration is about empowering the MetaTrader 5 ecosystem with modern, embedded financial services,” said Dr Ozan Ozerk, Founder of OpenPayd.“Through our partnership with MetaQuotes, we're giving brokers the tools to improve operations, enhance customer experiences and simplify global payments.”MetaQuotes, whose MetaTrader platforms are among the most widely used in online trading, will now list OpenPayd as an integrated payment provider in MetaTrader 5. This gives brokers and trading platforms an out-of-the-box solution for managing client deposits, withdrawals and internal fund flows.This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to building the next generation of financial infrastructure that is flexible, scalable, and designed for the digital economy.About OpenPaydOpenPayd is building the universal financial infrastructure for the digital economy. Our rails-agnostic platform enables any business to move and manage money globally - across fiat and digital assets - through a single, powerful API.We provide embedded accounts, FX, domestic and international payments, Open Banking, and stablecoin on/off ramps - delivering full interoperability between traditional finance and digital assets. With one of the most comprehensive banking networks in the market, OpenPayd enables real-time money movement, everywhere.Trusted by global brands including eToro, Libertex and EightCap we process more than €130 billion in annual volumes for over 800 businesses. OpenPayd is the infrastructure layer powering the next generation of financial services.About MetaQuotesMetaQuotes has been developing software applications for brokerage firms, banks, exchanges, and hedge funds for more than 20 years. The company's products are used daily by millions of users and thousands of financial institutions.The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has become an industry standard, pushing outdated and inefficient platforms from the market.MQL5, the largest algorithmic trading community, offers many additional services ranging from algorithmic trading tools to VPS.Thanks to the continued support of the community, the company has created an unparalleled infrastructure around MetaTrader 5, which is trusted by tens of millions of traders from all financial markets.

